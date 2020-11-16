Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad. Dolegala was released by New England from the practice squad on Nov. 12. In addition, the Patriots released TE David Wells from the practice squad.

Dolegala, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 16, 2020. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. He was inactive for 15 games and was active but did not play in one game for the Bengals in 2019. He released by the Cincinnati on Sept. 5, 2020.