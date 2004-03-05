Patriots re-sign UFA LB Don Davis

Davis, 31, signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on May 16, 2003 and made an immediate impact on special teams, recording a career-high 24 tackles, second only to Larry Izzo's 31 stops. The 6-foot-1-inch, 235-pound linebacker originally signed with the New York Jets as a rookie free agent in 1995. He appeared in his first NFL game as a member of the Saints in 1996. In 1998, he was waived and claimed by Tampa Bay. He finished second on the team with 21 special teams tackles in 1999 and 2000 before signing with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent in 2001. He started 15 of 28 games played and was credited with 104 tackles during his two seasons with the Rams before signing with the Patriots last May. In eight seasons, Davis has recorded 118 career special teams tackles and 116 defensive stops.