Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed rookie WR Isaiah Zuber. Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Zuber, 23, played three seasons at Kansas State before spending his final college season at Mississippi State. The 6-foot, 190-pounder left Kansas State with 127 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdown receptions, both top-10 marks in school history. As a senior in 2019, he played in 13 games with three starts at Mississippi State and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.