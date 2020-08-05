Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 05:12 PM

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed rookie WR Isaiah Zuber. Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26. 

Zuber, 23, played three seasons at Kansas State before spending his final college season at Mississippi State. The 6-foot, 190-pounder left Kansas State with 127 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdown receptions, both top-10 marks in school history. As a senior in 2019, he played in 13 games with three starts at Mississippi State and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

Patriots release nine players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.
Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins
news

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins.
Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton
news

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton.
Safety Kyle Dugger (23) from Lenior-Rhyne University.
news

Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick DB Kyle Dugger

 Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.
TE Dalton Keene
news

Patriots Sign Third Round Draft Pick TE Dalton Keene

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene.
Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections
news

Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft picks LB Anfernee Jennings and TE Devin Asiasi, sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu and seventh-round draft pick OL Dustin Woodard.
Patriots sign four 2020 NFL Draft selections
news

Patriots sign four 2020 NFL Draft selections

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft pick LB Josh Uche, fifth-round draft pick K Justin Rohrwasser and sixth-round draft picks OL Justin Herron and LB Cassh Maluia.

