Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

Oct 19, 2020 at 05:56 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad. Kinsey was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 8, and released on Oct. 1.

Kinsey, 22, originally signed with the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Berry College. The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder was released by Tennessee on Sept. 5. Kinsey appeared in 43 games with 35 starts over four seasons at Berry and totaled 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns, all of which rank first in program history. He started all 11 games as a senior in 2019 and caught 65 passes for 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ross, 24, was originally signed to the New England practice squad on Oct. 15, 2019. The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee on May 11, 2018, out of Colorado. Ross spent the 2018 season on the Tennessee practice squad and part of the 2019 offseason with Philadelphia. He was released at the end of training camp this summer and began the regular season on the Patriots practice squad.

