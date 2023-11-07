Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed WR T.J. Luther to the practice squad. Luther was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1 and released on Oct. 18.
Luther, 23, was originally signed by the N.Y. Jets as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2023 out of Gardner-Webb. The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder, was released by the Jets on Aug. 29, 2023. Luther spent three years at Wofford prior to transferring to Gardner-Webb. He played in 12 games last season with two starts and finished with 55 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.