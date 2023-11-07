Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

Patriots Set Their Sights on Germany

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Can't-Miss Play: 64-yard TD! Rhamondre Stevenson's run ties Pats' longest of Belichick era

Jones' 14-yard TD pass to Henry gets Pats on board vs. Commanders

Tavai performs a perfect 'Peanut Punch' to spark an early NE takeaway

Mac Jones zips 13-yard pass to Stevenson

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Commanders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver T.J. Luther to the practice squad.

Nov 07, 2023 at 05:04 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed WR T.J. Luther to the practice squad. Luther was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1 and released on Oct. 18.

Luther, 23, was originally signed by the N.Y. Jets as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2023 out of Gardner-Webb. The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder, was released by the Jets on Aug. 29, 2023. Luther spent three years at Wofford prior to transferring to Gardner-Webb. He played in 12 games last season with two starts and finished with 55 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

