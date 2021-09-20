Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Official website of the New England Patriots

Scoring a touchdown in the NFL is not easy to do. It's even harder when you're dragging several defenders into the end zone with you. Damien Harris scorched the earth on an electric touchdown run and did exactly that.

When Harris took off running early in the third quarter, it was clear he was going to make it for the touchdown -- come hell or high water or tackle attempts. Harris broke eight tackles on the way to the end zone. Eight tackles.

The run was one of the shining moments of the 25-6 win over the Jets, and it's no surprise it was a big talking point in the team's postgame press conferences.

"[I was] very determined, obviously. Anytime you touch the ball, you want to get it in the [end zone]. It was a great play. Everybody was blocking their butts off," Harris said after the game. "I got a lot of help from a lot of guys. Apparently, I got some help from Mac Jones, too. I'll have to watch the film to see that. It was a great play. It was just great to have that moment with the team. Everyone was feeling the energy."

Jones ran down the field and helped push Harris over the threshold. After the game, Jones said he was pumped for his former college teammate, even if he should have held back from getting in the pile.

"I think we wanted to score. Everybody was down there pushing, and my job is to make sure nothing bad happens and try to be by the ball. Maybe I should just stay back," Jones said with a laugh. "At the end of the day, just trying to get the touchdown. The offensive line created the holes and Damien made a guy miss and I kind of carried out my fake, and there he goes, kind of shot-out the back door and I was like, 'All right, here we go.'"

This high-energy, determined run by Harris means even more after last week. Harris had a costly fourth-quarter fumble against the Dolphins, and while he brushed that off in his press conference, James White said it was great to see him bounce back so quickly.

"It was definitely was a statement for the offense and for him. Coming off last week, I know he was motivated to get back out there and to have a run like that," White said. "To finish in the end zone, I think it was great for him."

Devin McCourty echoed this, saying that Harris did a great job of not letting one bad play hinder him.

"I think anytime you see a guy fumble the ball, people are wondering if he'll be a little cautious. He was running the ball hard. He carried four or five guys with the [offensive] line in to the end zone. I love seeing him as a veteran."

