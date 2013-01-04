Patriots Record Highest Television Rating Average In Franchise History

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots finished the 2012 regular season with a franchise-record average household rating of 36.36 per game. The Patriots received household ratings of plus-30 in every game of the season for the first time in franchise history and saw ratings of plus-40 on three separate occasions. The three ratings of plus-40 are tied for the most in a season—a mark set during the 2011 campaign.

The Patriots set a season-high rating of 43.08 during a 59-24 win over Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. The game was the third-highest rated regular season game in franchise history and the highest rated regular season game since the 2007 season finale against the New York Giants.

In addition to setting a record for average household ratings, the Patriots also saw their second-highest average household share (61.19) in franchise history. This season's household share rating is bested only by the 61.31 rating earned over the course of the 2010 season. The share of 61.19 means that on average over 61 percent of all televisions in use in the Boston market during Patriots games were tuned in to the Patriots.