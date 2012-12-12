Official website of the New England Patriots

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Patriots Record Second-Highest Monday Night Football Rating in Franchise History

Dec 11, 2012 at 11:05 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-welker-20121210.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots squared off against the AFC leading Houston Texans on Monday, Dec. 10 in the team's lone Monday Night Football matchup of the 2012 season. The early overnight ratings indicate that the game drew a household rating of approximately 39 in the Boston market and marked the Patriots third-highest rated game of the season.

Monday night's game was televised on ESPN and WCVB in the Boston market and the two networks combined for the household rating of 39 and a share of 59. The share of 59 means that on average 59 percent of all televisions in use in the Boston market during the game were tuned in to the Patriots.

This year's Monday Night Football rating bested both of the Patriots' Monday Night Football ratings in 2011 and is the second-highest rated Monday Night Football game in franchise history. The only Monday Night Football game to receive a higher rating was the Patriots 45-3 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 6, 2010, which received a 42.2 household rating in the Boston market.

According to ESPN PR, last night's game was the highest-rated television program on both broadcast and cable.

Heading into Monday night's game, the Texans boasted an AFC best record of 11-1 and had yet to lose a game on the road. The Patriots entered the matchup riding a six-game winning streak and had not lost at Gillette Stadium since Week 2.

Monday's win improved the Patriots record to 10-3. This week, the Patriots are featured in another primetime matchup and will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 16.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
