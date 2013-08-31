Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Patriots release 13 players and place S Adrian Wilson on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have released 13 players today and placed veteran S Adrian Wilson on injured reserve

Aug 31, 2013 at 07:53 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20130830-finals-cuts.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released 13 players today and placed veteran S Adrian Wilson on injured reserve. The Patriots released five veteran players: DL Jermaine Cunnngham, DL Justin Francis, P Zoltan Mesko, QB Tim Tebow and LB Jeff Tarpinian. The Patriots released one first-year player: DL Marcus Forston. The Patriots released six rookie free agents: LB Ja'Gared Davis, S Kanorris Davis, DB Justin Green, OL Chris McDonald, DB Stephon Morris, WR Quentin Sims and RB George Winn. Wilson, 33, joined the Patriots as free agent on March 16, 2013 after 12-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

VETERANS RELEASED
Cunningham, 25, is a veteran of three NFL season after joining the Patriots as a second-round (53rd overall) draft pick out of Florida in 2010. The 6-foot-3, 252-pounder, played in 36 games with 14 starts and finished with 67 total tackles, 3½ sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Last season, he played in 12 games with three starts and two postseason games, finishing with 25 tackles, 2½ sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Francis, 24, made the Patriots roster last season as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder, played as a reserve in 10 games and finished with 10 tackles three sacks and one special teams tackle. Francis registered 3 sacks in the regular season finale vs. Miami on Dec. 30.

Mesko, 27, is a veteran of three NFL seasons after joining the Patriots as a fifth-round (150th overall) draft pick out of Michigan in 2010. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, has played in 48 games and had a 44.2-yard average.

Tebow, 26, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Denver (2010-11) and the New York Jets (2012). The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, was signed by the Patriots on June 11, 2013. Tebow has played in 35 NFL games with 16 starts and has completed 173-of-361 passes for 2,422 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 989 yards on 197 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Tarpinian, 25, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Iowa on July 27, 2011, and has rotated between the practice squad and the 53-man roster over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, has played in 10 NFL games with one start and has registered five total tackles on defense and eight tackles on special teams.

FIRST-YEAR PLAYER RELEASED

Forston, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Miami on May 10, 2012. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, made the 53-man roster right out of camp but was released early in the season and brought back to the practice squad where he spent the majority of the season. He eventually re-joined the 53-man roster prior to the AFC Championship game. Forston played in one game in the regular season but did not register any statistics.

2013 ROOKIE FREE AGENTS RELEASED

[Ja'Gared] Davis, 22, was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Aug. 28, 2013. The 6-foot, 238-pounder, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent from Southern Methodist on May 10, 2013 and was released on Aug. 27, 2013. He played in 53 college games and recorded 301 total tackles, 20 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

[Kanorris] Davis, 23, joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Troy on May 3, 2013. The 5-foot-10, 207-pounder, played as a linebacker in college where he helped Troy win the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2011 and 2012.

Green, 22, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Illinois on July 21, 2013. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, began his college career at Illinois as a running back before moving to the secondary for his final three seasons. He made 29 starts over his final three seasons, registering 76 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

McDonald, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder, was a four-year letterman at Michigan State, who played in 43 games with 39 starts at right guard.

Morris, 22, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Penn State on May 3, 2013. The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder, was released by the Patriots on Aug. 1 and re-signed on Aug. 26. He played in 49 games with 24 starts during his college career.

Sims, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Tennessee-Martin on July 19, 2013. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder, played two seasons at Georgia Tech (2009-10) before transferring to Tennessee-Martin in 2011. Sims had 86 receptions for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Winn, 22, was signed by the Patriots on June 17, 2013. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder, originally was signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent out of Cincinnati on May 10, 2013, but was released on May 15, 2013. Winn led the Big East in rushing last year with 1,334 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising