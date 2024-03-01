Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

 Skip to main content
Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots announced today that they have released CB J.C. Jackson.

Mar 01, 2024 at 04:23 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –  The New England Patriots announced today that they have released CB J.C. Jackson. Jackson was re-acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 4, 2023.

Jackson, 28, spent his first four NFL seasons with New England (2018-21) after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Maryland. The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder, signed with the L.A. Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Jackson had 25 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons, which tied Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most interceptions by a player in his first four seasons since 1970. Jackson was part of New England's 2018 Super Bowl winning team and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 after finishing second in the NFL with 8 interceptions. Overall, he has played in 77 regular season games with 52 starts and has 201 total tackles, 26 interceptions, 64 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 3 fumble recoveries.

Last season, Jackson started the first two games of the 2023 season with the Chargers and then played in eight games with six starts for the Patriots. He had 25 total tackles and 6 passes defensed with the Patriots.

