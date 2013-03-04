Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 13 - 08:55 AM

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Patriots release OL Kyle Hix and FB Spencer Larsen

Mar 03, 2013 at 10:41 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-larsen-20120517.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have released OL Kyle Hix and FB Spencer Larsen.

Hix, 24, spent the last two seasons on Injured Reserve. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2011.

Larsen, 28, joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Denver on March 30, 2012. He spent last season on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 6-foot-2, 243-pounder spent four seasons with the Broncos after joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He was used as a fullback and a linebacker during his first two seasons with the Broncos before settling in as a fullback over his final two seasons. As a rookie in 2008, he became just the fourth player since 1990 to start on both offense (fullback) and defense (linebacker) in the same game at Atlanta on Nov. 16. Larsen has played in 50 games with 15 starts and has registered 17 rushing attempts for 62 yards and 14 receptions for 127 yards with one touchdown. In addition, he has 13 defensive tackles and 22 special teams tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Bills with the extreme weather conditions. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the matchups that will wrap up the final few games of the season.

Patriots All Access: Bye Week

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick breaks down the final defensive series from Monday night's thriller, David Andrews discusses the closeness of this year's Patriots team, and find out what initiatives are important to the players as we share their thoughts as the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign kicks off. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Gillette Stadium Transition 2022-23

Recent photos of Gillette Stadium transition to future renderings set for completion in 2023.

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

The My Cause My Cleats NFL initiative allows players to represent organizations that are the most meaningful to them. See Patriots players Nick Folk, Devin McCourty, Hunter Henry, and Ted Karras talk about the organizations they chose to support.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to discuss his experiences playing football with the Patriots. Davon also speaks about his passion for clothing by inspiring confidence.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising