Patriots release OL Kyle Hix and FB Spencer Larsen

Larsen, 28, joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Denver on March 30, 2012. He spent last season on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 6-foot-2, 243-pounder spent four seasons with the Broncos after joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He was used as a fullback and a linebacker during his first two seasons with the Broncos before settling in as a fullback over his final two seasons. As a rookie in 2008, he became just the fourth player since 1990 to start on both offense (fullback) and defense (linebacker) in the same game at Atlanta on Nov. 16. Larsen has played in 50 games with 15 starts and has registered 17 rushing attempts for 62 yards and 14 receptions for 127 yards with one touchdown. In addition, he has 13 defensive tackles and 22 special teams tackles.