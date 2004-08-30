Patriots release P/K Cody Scates & LS Brian Sawyer. Place S Guss Scott on IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots released rookie punter/kicker Cody Scates and rookie long snapper Brian Sawyer today. The team also placed third-round draft pick Guss Scott on the reserve/ injured list.

Scates and Sawyer were both signed by the Patriots as undrafted free agents on April 29, 2004. Scates, 22, attended Texas A&M, where the 6-foot-1-inch, 197-pound punter logged 202 career punts for 8,397 yards (41.6 avg.), with 57 boots downed inside the 20-yard line. In the 2004 preseason, Scates recorded six punts for a total of 248 yards (41.3 avg.), while playing in all three of New England's preseason games. Sawyer, 23, made every special teams snap for Florida State in his four seasons in Tallahassee while playing in 52 consecutive games for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pounder had seen action in all three of the Patriots' preseason games in 2004.