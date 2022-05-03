Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

Ozigbo, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2021, after being released by Jacksonville on Nov. 17. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was elevated by New England to the active roster prior to the game at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. He dressed but did not play in the game before reverting to the practice squad.

Ozigbo has played with Jacksonville (2019-21) and New Orleans (2021) during his NFL career after originally joining New Orleans as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. After being released by New Orleans at the end of training camp in 2019, Ozigbo was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. Ozigbo spent the first part of the 2021 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being signed by New Orleans to the 53-man roster on Oct. 6. After being released by New Orleans on Oct. 30, he was claimed by Jacksonville for a second stint with the team. Ozigbo played in one game for the Jaguars and two games for New Orleans last season. Overall, he has played in 21 regular-season games and totaled 11 rushing attempts for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards.