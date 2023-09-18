Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.

Book, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 13, 2023. He originally was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth-round (133rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 206-pounder, started and made his NFL debut on Dec. 27, 2021 vs. Miami and finished 12-of-20 for 135 yards. He was released by New Orleans on Aug 30, 2022 and acquired from waivers by Philadelphia on Aug. 31. Book dressed for two games last year with the Eagles but did not play. He was released by Philadelphia on Aug. 29, 2023.

Corral, 24, was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Aug. 31, 2023 and listed on the exempt/left squad on Sept. 1. He was originally drafted by Carolina in the third round (94th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi and released on Aug. 30. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, spent his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a preseason injury. He played four seasons at Mississippi and finished his college career with 8,287 passing yards and 57 touchdowns.

