Patriots remind fans of new NFL stadium bag policy in effect starting Friday at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – On Friday, Aug. 16, the New England Patriots will make their 2013 debut at Gillette Stadium with a preseason primer against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the first game with the new NFL stadium bag policy in effect. The policy was announced by the NFL in June and implemented for the first time at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 4. During the offseason, the NFL Committee on Stadium Security unanimously recommended the implementation of an NFL Stadium Bag Policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into all stadiums for NFL games.

The Patriots have communicated directly with season ticket holders on the implementation process and have distributed complimentary bags to each account holder. In addition, clear plastic freezer bags will be distributed to all vehicles that arrive at Gillette Stadium for the first couple of games. In the parking lots, there will be eight different locations where fans can purchase NFL compliant clear plastic bags as well. We ask for cooperation from all media assigned to covering the Patriots on a regular basis to assist us in reminding all fans of this new NFL policy.

Fans arriving for Patriots games at Gillette Stadium gates, plaza areas, or other areas where fans queue for entry into the stadium must have bags that are in compliance with the new policy. Bags that are not in compliance will not be stored and must be returned to the patron's vehicle. A description of the style and size of the bags that will be allowed is described below:

Bags that are clear (see through) plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

One-gallon clear (see through) plastic freezer bag or similar.

Small clutch bags, not to exceed 7" x 4" x 2" (approximately the size of a hand), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: non see-through purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. For additional information, go to NFL.com/allclear.