Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

The Patriots announced their new veteran's numbers on Tuesday as the team wraps up their virtual offseason with an eye toward training camp at the end of next month.
Rookies remain numberless at this time, though in recent years the team has given them initial numbers starting at 50 and going upward for the first few weeks of training camp.
Here are where you'll find the newest vets on the roster:
- 2 - Brian Hoyer
- 10 - WR Damiere Byrd
- 13 - WR Marqise Lee
- 21 - S Adrian Phillips
- 22 - S Cody Davis
- 45 - FB Danny Vitale
- 52 - LB Brandon Copeland
- 94 - DT Beau Allen