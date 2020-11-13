Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 13, 2020) – On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® soup will team with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) for a special food distribution at Gillette Stadium. Five hundred shelf-stable food boxes will be provided, each containing an array of nutritious foods for families, including soups from Campbell's Chunky. In total, 42,000 meals will be donated to military, veterans and their families.

Meals will be available for pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. that day. All pickups must be scheduled in advance by visiting the link below:

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough – Schedule Pick Up

For the past eight months, the Patriots and Revolution have teamed with the MMSF to provide "vital food packages" to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations. These packages contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.

Since the program's inception, more than 5 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need. The food packages have been available for pick up at more than 25 different locations across Massachusetts, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Meals are also being delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations, helping to meet the needs in other New England states.

Campbell's Chunky has a long history of teaming up with NFL teams for community-focused events, having donated nearly half a million bowls of soup to hunger relief organizations across the country.