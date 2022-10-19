Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

The "Mayo Bowl" might be on its third name in 10 years, but the partnership with Boston Medical Center remains. Devin has a seat on the hospital's board, while Jason serves on BMC's philanthropic trust. The twins also tapped in the Next Step Foundation to help their mission in shattering limitations and elevating aspirations of teenagers and young adults living with life-threatening diseases – including sickle cell.

"They represent everything we want to do when it comes to sickle cell disease and when it comes to helping out," Jason said. "You know, 70% of the patients are minorities or people who come from lower-income households. For us, that's what it's all about. Exceptional health care without exception, which is their motto. When we heard that, this is exactly the impact and the change that we want to be involved with. It has been a tremendous relationship where we've been able to help people and get back in the community."