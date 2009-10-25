Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Patriots rout Buccaneers 35-7 at Wembley

Oct 25, 2009 at 09:10 AM
maroneyjpg.jpg


WEMBLEY, England — A trans-Atlantic trip couldn't slow down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Brady threw three touchdown passes and had more than 300 yards as the Patriots (5-2) beat the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the NFL's third regular-season game at the iconic London venue.

For the Bucs, who gave up a home game to play in London, the new surroundings didn't help. They fell to 0-7 and saw their losing streak extended to 11 games overall.

The Patriots were coming off a 59-0 win over the Tennessee Titans in which Brady tossed six TD passes. New England wasn't as overpowering this time, and Brady even threw two interceptions in an uneven first-half performance.
But, with a 39-yard score on an interception return by safety Brandon

[

branm.jpg

]()Meriweather on the fifth play of the game, New England was always in control against the league's 27th-ranked defense.

Brady had TD passes to Wes Welker, Sam Aiken and Benjamin Watson. He finished 23 of 32 for 308 yards and was replaced late in the game by Brian Hoyer. Laurence Maroney went over from 1 yard out with 9:25 left to complete the scoring.

Tampa Bay and quarterback Josh Johnson mustered little offense. The Bucs' only score came on a 33-yard pass from Johnson to Antonio Bryant near the end of the first half. Johnson finished 9 of 26 for 156 yards and three interceptions. He was taken out midway through the fourth quarter and replaced by rookie Josh Freeman.

The game was played before a sellout crowd of 84,254 at Wembley, England's national stadium.
It's the third straight year the NFL has come to London for a regular-season game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last week he envisions playing multiple regular-season games in Britain in coming years with the possibility of London having its own franchise.

For the Patriots, it was their first victory on the road this season.
The loss capped a bad day for the Glazer family, which owns the Buccaneers. The Glazers' also control English soccer powerhouse Manchester United, which lost to Liverpool 2-0 earlier in the day and missed a chance to regain first place in the Premier League from Chelsea. Brothers Bryan and Joel Glazer were at Wembley for the Bucs game.

*Copyright © 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. *

**[

welkertouch.jpg

]()It was over when ...**

Patriots WR Wes Welker led all receivers with 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that ended on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to TE Ben Watson. Stephen Gostkowski's extra point gave the Patriots a 28-7 lead.

Game ball

Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather intercepted Josh Johnson on Tampa Bay's first two drives, including a 39-yard pick-six on the Bucs' opening drive, after which the Patriots never trailed. Meriweather finished with two tackles to go along with his pair of interceptions.

Key Stat

The Buccaneers forced Brady into two interceptions, but followed both takeaways with a three-and-out. Overall, Tampa Bay converted just 4 of 15 third downs.

Noteworthy

This was the NFL's third regular season game played at London's Wembley Stadium. ... Patriots DE Ty Warren was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Tom Brady threw two interceptions, breaking a streak of 184 pass attempts without an interception. ... The Patriots have won 16 straight regular-season games vs. the NFC (last loss was Sept. 18, 2005 at Carolina, 27-17). ... Patriots LB Adalius Thomas was active, after being a healthy scratch last week. ... New England has at least one takeaway in 14 straight games. ... With two receptions, New England's Kevin Faulk became the 26th RB in NFL history to reach 500 receptions. ... The Buccaneers started 0-7 for the first time since 1985, when they started 0-9 under head coach Leeman Bennett. The Bucs have lost 10 straight games, the 2nd longest losing streak in franchise history behind their 26-game losing streak to start the franchise in 1977-78.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising