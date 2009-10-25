Patriots rout Buccaneers 35-7 at Wembley

This was the NFL's third regular season game played at London's Wembley Stadium. ... Patriots DE Ty Warren was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Tom Brady threw two interceptions, breaking a streak of 184 pass attempts without an interception. ... The Patriots have won 16 straight regular-season games vs. the NFC (last loss was Sept. 18, 2005 at Carolina, 27-17). ... Patriots LB Adalius Thomas was active, after being a healthy scratch last week. ... New England has at least one takeaway in 14 straight games. ... With two receptions, New England's Kevin Faulk became the 26th RB in NFL history to reach 500 receptions. ... The Buccaneers started 0-7 for the first time since 1985, when they started 0-9 under head coach Leeman Bennett. The Bucs have lost 10 straight games, the 2nd longest losing streak in franchise history behind their 26-game losing streak to start the franchise in 1977-78.