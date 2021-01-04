Patriots Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed the following 10 players to future contracts. All 10 players finished the season on the New England practice squad.
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|YR
|COLLEGE
|Roberto Aguayo
|K
|6-1
|204
|2
|Florida State
|Jake Dolegala
|QB
|6-7
|242
|2
|Cent. Connecticut St.
|Bill Murray
|DL
|6-4
|265
|R
|William & Mary
|Ross Reynolds
|OL
|6-4
|300
|1
|Iowa
|Justin Rohrwasser
|K
|6-3
|230
|R
|Marshall
|D'Angelo Ross
|DB
|5-9
|190
|2
|New Mexico
|Devin Smith
|WR
|6-1
|200
|5
|Ohio State
|Nick Thurman
|DL
|6-4
|305
|1
|Houston
|Kristian Wilkerson
|WR
|6-1
|201
|R
|SE Missouri State
|Isaiah Zuber
|WR
|6-0
|190
|R
|Mississippi State