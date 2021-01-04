Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 04 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

Jan 04, 2021 at 05:54 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions - Multiple Players 2020 (use this)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed the following 10 players to future contracts. All 10 players finished the season on the New England practice squad.

Table inside Article
NAME POS HT WT YR COLLEGE
Roberto Aguayo K 6-1 204 2 Florida State
Jake Dolegala QB 6-7 242 2 Cent. Connecticut St.
Bill Murray DL 6-4 265 R William & Mary
Ross Reynolds OL 6-4 300 1 Iowa
Justin Rohrwasser K 6-3 230 R Marshall
D'Angelo Ross DB 5-9 190 2 New Mexico
Devin Smith WR 6-1 200 5 Ohio State
Nick Thurman DL 6-4 305 1 Houston
Kristian Wilkerson WR 6-1 201 R SE Missouri State
Isaiah Zuber WR 6-0 190 R Mississippi State

Related Content

news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE/DE Rashod Berry, DB Michael Jackson Sr. and LB Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. New England also activated OL Ross Reynolds and DB D'Angelo Ross (Standard Elevations) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Sign DB Dee Virgin

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Dee Virgin. 
news

Patriots Place DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release TE Jordan Thomas

The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Jordan Thomas.
news

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad. Watford was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 15.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have activated LB Cassh Maluia (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed C Marcus Martin to the 53-man roster.
news

Patriots Sign Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Place Cornerback Stephon Gilmore On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed CB Stephon Gilmore on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign DL Isaiah Mack to Practice Squad; Release TE Paul Quessenberry from Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Earl Watford to the practice squad and have released defensive back Dayan Lake from the practice squad.

Latest News

Patriots Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

Unfiltered Notebook 1/4: Pats close the notebook on 2020

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/4

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots News Blitz 1/4: Wrapping up a feel-good finale

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

Game Notes: Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 1/3

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Advertising