Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Sep 01, 2021 at 06:37 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. The following 12 players were signed to the practice squad: DL Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer, TE Matt LaCosse, DL Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, OL Alex Redmond, DB D'Angelo Ross, OL Will Sherman and WR Kristian Wilkerson. All 12 of those players went to training camp with New England this past summer.

2021_headshots_recropped__0071_Bower_Tashawn_2021

Tashawn Bower

#96 DL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: LSU
2021_headshots_recropped__0069_Bryant_Myles_2021

Myles Bryant

#41 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Washington
2021_headshots_recropped__0060_Ferentz_James_2021

James Ferentz

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Iowa
2500x1406-nick-folk-2020-headshot

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona
2021_headshots_recropped__0048_Hoyer_Brian_2021

Brian Hoyer

#5 QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 216 lbs
  • College: Michigan State
2021_headshots_recropped__0037_LaCosse_Matt_2021

Matt LaCosse

#83 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Illinois
2021_headshots_recropped__0027_Murray_Bill_2021

Bill Murray

#97 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: William & Mary
2021_headshots_recropped__0026_Nixon_Tre_2021

Tre Nixon

#87 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 187 lbs
  • College: UCF
2021_headshots_recropped__0019_Redmond_Alex_2021

Alex Redmond

#64 G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 294 lbs
  • College: UCLA
2021_headshots_recropped__0018_Ross_D'Angelo_2021

D'Angelo Ross

#39 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: New Mexico
2021_headshots_recropped__0017_Sherman_William_2021

Will Sherman

#68 OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Colorado
2021_headshots_recropped__0004_Wilkerson_Kristian_2021

Kristian Wilkerson

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Southeast Missouri State

