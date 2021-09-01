Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. The following 12 players were signed to the practice squad: DL Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer, TE Matt LaCosse, DL Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, OL Alex Redmond, DB D'Angelo Ross, OL Will Sherman and WR Kristian Wilkerson. All 12 of those players went to training camp with New England this past summer.
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City
The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring
The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore
The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore.
Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams
The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR
The Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli
The Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli.
Patriots Release OL Jerald Hawkins
The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL Jerald Hawkins.
Patriots Release Three Players
The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells.
Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney
The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney.
Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.