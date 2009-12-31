Patriots Sign C Ryan Wendell to the 53-Man Roster

Wendell, 6-2, 285 pounds, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Fresno State in 2008. After spending the 2008 season on the New England practice squad, Wendell made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in the first two games of the 2009 season on special teams. He was waived by the Patriots on Sept. 22 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 24.

Adams, 6-4, 305 pounds, began the 2009 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Dec. 9. He played vs. Carolina and at Buffalo and was inactive last week against Jacksonville. Adams was signed by New England prior to the start of the 2008 training camp and spent all of last year on the practice squad. He was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the seventh-round of the 2006 draft out of Nebraska. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad of the Jets before being signed in late December to the New York Giants 53-man roster. Adams went to training camp with the Giants and Chargers in 2007 before being signed to the Cincinnati practice squad late in the season.