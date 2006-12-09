Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 19 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 20 - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Christian Gonzalez high-points Tagovailoa's deep ball for first INT of rookie CB's career

Patriots sign CB Antwain Spann and WR Kelvin Kight from practice squad; Place LB Don Davis on Reserv

The New England Patriots signed cornerback Antwain Spann and wide receiver Kelvin Kight from their practice squad today. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Dec 09, 2006 at 11:00 AM

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The New England Patriots signed cornerback Antwain Spann and wide receiver Kelvin Kight from their practice squad today. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Spann will wear number 31 and Kight will wear number 19. Additionally, the Patriots placed veteran linebacker Don Davis on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury and released veteran guard/center Gene Mruczkowski.

Spann, 23, made his NFL debut with the Patriots on Oct. 1, 2006 and has played in five games for New England this season while recording five special teams tackles. The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette on April 17, 2005. He first joined the Patriots as a practice squad player on Jan. 2, 2006. He was signed to New England's active roster on Sept. 30, was released on Nov. 6 and re-joined the practice squad on Nov. 7. He was re-signed to the active roster on Nov. 18 and played in the Patriots' game at Green Bay on Nov. 19, recording one special teams tackle. He was released from the active roster on Nov. 22 and re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 24.

Kight, 24, has played in one NFL game – for the Green Bay Packers in 2004 – and was originally signed by the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2004. The 6-foot, 213-pound wide receiver was signed by the Patriots on July 31, 2006, and has been a member of the team's practice squad for each of the first 13 weeks of the 2006 season. As a rookie, Kight was waived by the Rams on Aug. 10, 2004 and was signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad on Sept. 6, 2004. He was signed to the Packers' active roster from the practice squad and played in one game and was listed as a day-of-game inactive for three games before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 14, 2004. He was waived by the Packers on June 14, 2005 and claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was with the Jaguars for their 2005 training camp and was released in the final preseason roster cutdown on Sept. 4, 2005. Kight spent most of this past offseason with Minnesota after signing with the Vikings on Jan. 26, 2006. He was released by Minnesota on July 26, 2006.

Davis, 33, is in his 11th NFL season in 2006 and has played in 148 career games with 17 starts. He is in his fourth season with New England since joining the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on May 16, 2003. The 6-foot-1-inch, 235-pound linebacker and special teams player has recorded 76 special teams tackles in 59 games since joining the Patriots four seasons ago and his eight special teams tackles this season ranked fifth on the team. Davis has also played for the New Orleans Saints (1996-98), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1998-2000) and St. Louis Rams (2001-02). He has started 17 contests in his career, including two games at safety for the Patriots in 2004.

Mruczkowski, 26, was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 16, 2003 and has played in 17 games for the team since then. He was inactive for the first three games of the 2006 season before being released on Sept. 30, 2006. He was re-signed for a four-day stint with the team last month, but was released prior to the Packers game in Green Bay. He was most recently re-signed by the team on Dec. 2. The 6-foot-2-inch, 305-pound guard/center missed his rookie season due to injury and returned to play in 10 regular-season games and three playoff games for the Patriots in 2004. Last season, the Purdue product played in seven regular-season games and one playoff contest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-24 loss against the Miami Dolphins on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 9/19: "We have a really good group"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/19: "Always looking for adjustments"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

DeMarcus Covington 9/19: "It all boils down to fundamentals"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Adrian Phillips 9/18: "That's not our standard"

Patriots ​defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Matthew Slater 9/18: "I have a lot of faith in our process"

Patriots ​special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising