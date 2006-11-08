Patriots sign CB Antwain Spann to practice squad

Spann, 23, made his NFL debut with the Patriots on Oct. 1, 2006 and has played in four career games while recording four special teams tackles. The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback was signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 3, 2006 and was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Sept. 30, 2006. He played in four games for New England before being released on Nov. 7, 2006. Spann was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette on April 17, 2005. He was released by the Giants on Aug. 30, 2005 and signed to the Patriots practice squad on Jan. 2, 2006. He was signed to New England's active roster on Jan. 30, 2006 and was allocated to the NFL Europe League, where he played in six games with three starts for the Rhein Fire. He was released by the Patriots in the final preseason roster cutdown on Sept. 2, 2006 and re-joined the Patriots practice squad the following day.