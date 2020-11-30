Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad.

Hassell, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland on May 3, 2019, out of the Florida Institute of Technology. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder began his rookie season on the Browns practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in four games and registered seven tackles on defense and four on special teams. Hassell was released by Cleveland on Sept. 4, 2020.