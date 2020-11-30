Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad.
Hassell, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland on May 3, 2019, out of the Florida Institute of Technology. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder began his rookie season on the Browns practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in four games and registered seven tackles on defense and four on special teams. Hassell was released by Cleveland on Sept. 4, 2020.
Reynolds, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019, out of Iowa. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder spent part of the 2019 season on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2020. Reynolds played in 31 games with 14 starts during his college career and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018.