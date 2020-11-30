Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 30, 2020 at 05:57 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad.

Hassell, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland on May 3, 2019, out of the Florida Institute of Technology. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder began his rookie season on the Browns practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in four games and registered seven tackles on defense and four on special teams. Hassell was released by Cleveland on Sept. 4, 2020.

Reynolds, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019, out of Iowa. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder spent part of the 2019 season on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2020. Reynolds played in 31 games with 14 starts during his college career and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018.

Patriots Announce A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots have activated WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad [Standard Elevations] and restored OL Justin Herron to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Patriots also announced that they have placed RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis and OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve and placed TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, the Patriots activated RB Sony Michel to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots activated WR Donte Moncrief to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevation) and signed DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. . In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Dolegala was released by New England from the practice squad on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Cassh Maluia, placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).
news

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. 

