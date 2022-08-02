Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they signed second-year DB Jalen Elliott and rookie DB Brad Hawkins. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Elliott, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot, 210-pounder spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. Last season, he was elevated to the active roster for two games and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9. Elliott played in eight games with one start in 2021 and registered eight total tackles. He was released by Detroit on May 12, 2022.
Hawkins, 24, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 2, 2022 and released by Atlanta on July 11. The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder played in a program-record 56 career games during five seasons at Michigan and finished with 178 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.