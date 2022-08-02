Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

Elliott, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot, 210-pounder spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. Last season, he was elevated to the active roster for two games and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9. Elliott played in eight games with one start in 2021 and registered eight total tackles. He was released by Detroit on May 12, 2022.