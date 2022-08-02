Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 02 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Photos: Day 4 of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they signed second-year DB Jalen Elliott and rookie DB Brad Hawkins. 

Aug 02, 2022 at 04:54 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they signed second-year DB Jalen Elliott and rookie DB Brad Hawkins. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Elliott, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot, 210-pounder spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. Last season, he was elevated to the active roster for two games and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9. Elliott played in eight games with one start in 2021 and registered eight total tackles. He was released by Detroit on May 12, 2022.

Hawkins, 24, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 2, 2022 and released by Atlanta on July 11. The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder played in a program-record 56 career games during five seasons at Michigan and finished with 178 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

The Patriots announced that they signed first-year WR Josh Hammond.

news

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Darryl Williams

The Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams.

news

Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DL Byron Cowart and that WR Malcolm Perry has been placed on Reserve/Retired.

news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Terms of the contract were not announced.

news

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

The New England Patriots announced that they have released LS Ross Reiter.

news

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

The Patriots announced that they have traded WR N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears.

news

Patriots sign final three draft picks

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick OL Cole Strange, 2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton and 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams.

news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.

news

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 2 in Pads

Patriots players including Nelson Agholor, Jabrill Peppers, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 8/2: "It puts a fire in me that's never going to die"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Henry Anderson 8/2: "Just focusing on what I am doing right now"

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Devin Asiasi 8/2: "I guess the confidence comes from the work that I put in"

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising