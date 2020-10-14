Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Oct 14 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

Oct 14, 2020 at 06:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Carl Davis to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Davis, 28, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Ravens, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was released on Sept. 1, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. After one season with Cleveland, Davis spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 12, 2020, and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 13.

Davis has played in 36 regular-season games with 12 starts over five NFL seasons and totaled 32 total tackles and a half-sack.

Related Content

news

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Michael Pinckney to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have elevated DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah) and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that that they have signed K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Additionally, the Patriots signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have released OL Corey Levin from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

The Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Latest News

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Patriots News Blitz 10/14: Handing out quarter-pole awards

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Patriots News Blitz 10/13: Will Newton, Gilmore be ready for Broncos?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 10/10

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 10/8

Advertising