Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Jones, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 121st overall selection out of Arizona State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder finished the 2021 season with 42 total tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Jones played his first two college season at USC and then played one year at Moorpark College before transferring to Arizona State.