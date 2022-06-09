Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

Jun 09, 2022 at 04:21 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 121st overall selection out of Arizona State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder finished the 2021 season with 42 total tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Jones played his first two college season at USC and then played one year at Moorpark College before transferring to Arizona State.

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Jack Jones

#53 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

