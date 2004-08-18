Patriots sign Joel Jacobs, trade Quinn Dorsey

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The New England Patriots announced the signing of tight end Joel Jacobs today. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The team also traded rookie free agent linebacker Quinn Dorsey to the Chicago Bears for an undisclosed draft choice.

Jacobs, 23, originally signed with the St. Louis Rams as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska-Kearney on June 2, 2004. The Rams released the 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound tight end on July 16, 2004. The Mullen, Nebraska native caught 66 balls for 623 yards and six touchdowns during his career. He is one of only three players in school history to earn first-team All-RMAC honors three times. Last year, he was credited with 27 receptions for 228 yards. After the season ended, Jacobs and several other seniors worked out with former NFL tight end Russ Francis.