Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. Maluia was released by New England from the 53-man roster on Nov. 10, 2020.

Maluia, 22, was drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. The 6-foot, 248-pounder has played in six games as a reserve for the Patriots this season and did not accrue any statistics. Maluia was inactive for the season opener vs. Miami (9/13) and was active but did not play at N.Y. Jets (11/9).