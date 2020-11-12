Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 12, 2020
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. Maluia was released by New England from the 53-man roster on Nov. 10, 2020.

Maluia, 22, was drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. The 6-foot, 248-pounder has played in six games as a reserve for the Patriots this season and did not accrue any statistics. Maluia was inactive for the season opener vs. Miami (9/13) and was active but did not play at N.Y. Jets (11/9).

Dolegala, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 16, 2020. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. He was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in one game for the Bengals in 2019. He released by the Bengals on Sept. 5, 2020.

