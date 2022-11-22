Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Nov 22 | 04:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Improving pass protection key to finding offensive production

NFL Notes: Pass rush makes Patriots defense dangerous

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Can't Miss Play: Marcus Jones 84-yard return TD wins it for Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson pinballs his way to convert third-and-16

Damien Harris outraces Sauce Gardner to the edge on 30-yard run

Mac Jones zips pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for 13-yard gain

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the New York Jets practice squad.

Nov 22, 2022 at 04:53 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the New York Jets practice squad. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft.

McDermott, 30, is in his sixth NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19) and the New York Jets (2019-22). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder has played in 43 NFL games with six starts, two at right guard, two at left tackle, one at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end. After being released by New England at the end of his first training camp in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo. McDermott was released by Buffalo on Oct. 3, 2019 and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. McDermott has spent time in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Jets, seeing action in seven games including last Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that have released RB J.J. Taylor. In addition, they have re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. It will be his third stint on the New England practice squad this season.

news

Patriots Sign P Michael Palardy to the 53-Man Roster; Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed P Michael Palardy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they signed rookie OL Kody Russey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Christian Barmore on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie OL Hayden Howerton and veteran P Michael Palardy to the practice squad and released DL Ron'Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Harrison, Wilfork among Patriots 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/22: "It's a privilege to play football on Thanksgiving"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/22: "It's a great opportunity"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/22: "You have to be able to lock in"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Players React to Marcus Jones Punt Return for TD

Patriots players react to Marcus Jones' game winning punt return for a touchdown against the New York Jets.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays vs. Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the defensive pressure and punt rush in their week six win against the New York Jets.

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 10-3 win against the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising