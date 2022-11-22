Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

McDermott, 30, is in his sixth NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19) and the New York Jets (2019-22). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder has played in 43 NFL games with six starts, two at right guard, two at left tackle, one at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end. After being released by New England at the end of his first training camp in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo. McDermott was released by Buffalo on Oct. 3, 2019 and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. McDermott has spent time in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Jets, seeing action in seven games including last Sunday's game against the Patriots.