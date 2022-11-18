Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed rookie OL Kody Russey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Christian Barmore on injured reserve.
Russey, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Houston on May 9, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. He was elevated to the active roster and dressed but did not play in the last two games. Russey started his college career at Louisiana Tech, where he started 46 games at center. He transferred to Houston in 2021 and started 14 games at center.