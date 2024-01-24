Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
Jordan, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20) and the Carolina Panthers (2021-22). The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Cincinnati out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He began his rookie season as the starting left guard. He started in nine games as a rookie and then 10 games in 2020.
After being released by Cincinnati following training camp in 2021, he was claimed off waivers by Carolina. He started in 10 games at left guard during in his first season with the Panthers and then played as a reserve in all 17 games in 2002.
Jordan spent the 2023 season on the Green Bay practice squad after being released by Carolina after training camp. Overall, Jordan has played in 55 games with 29 starts at left guard.