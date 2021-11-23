Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 23 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Bill Belichick 11/22: "It comes down to good team defense"

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Nov 23, 2021 at 05:09 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.

Waitman, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Alabama on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder spent the 2020 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad. He was released by Pittsburgh on May 3, 2021 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on July 26, 2021. Waitman was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp on Aug. 23, 2021. He finished his college career at South Alabama with a putting average of 41.7.

Related Content

news

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

The NFL announced today that the NFL Week 15 game between the Patriots and the Colts will be played on Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

For the 14th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience on New England's most famous football field.
news

NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

The National Football League (NFL) announced today an opportunity for fans to receive complimentary virtual commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after attending select games from Thanksgiving through the end of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Socios.com Enters NFL and MLS via Trailblazing Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Six-time Super Bowl™ champion New England Patriots and 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution join the Socios.com family
news

The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will recognize active duty service members on Banners at Patriot Place

Banners will be on display to the public throughout Patriot Place from November 10 through November 14.
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
news

Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

The New England Patriots announced that QB Jarrett Stidham has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/PUP List. Stidham was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31.
news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots host 28th Annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket

The New England Patriots and Goodwill partner up for the 28th time to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Press Pass: Thanksgiving favorites

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their favorite Thanksgiving foods on November 23, 2021.

Devin McCourty 11/23: "We've been playing good football for a reason"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 11/23: "I'm just trying to do my job for the rest of the guys"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Christian Barmore 11/23: "Everyday is a blessing"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Atlanta Falcons

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the Defense, Kyle Van Noy's interception, and other key plays from New England's win over the Atlanta Falcons.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising