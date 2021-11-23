Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Waitman, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Alabama on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder spent the 2020 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad. He was released by Pittsburgh on May 3, 2021 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on July 26, 2021. Waitman was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp on Aug. 23, 2021. He finished his college career at South Alabama with a putting average of 41.7.