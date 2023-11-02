Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.

Nov 02, 2023 at 04:33 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Austin, 22, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (252nd overall) of the Buffalo Bills out of Oregon State in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder, was released by Buffalo on Aug 29, 2023 and claimed off waivers and awarded to the Houston Texans on Aug. 30. He was released by Houston on Oct. 14 and was signed to the Houston practice squad on Oct. 18 before being released from the practice squad on Nov. 1. He played in three games with Houston but did not register any statistics.

Alex Austin

#- DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 191 lbs
  • College: Oregon State

