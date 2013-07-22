Patriots sign rookie DL Anthony Rashad White

White, 23, was originally signed by Pittsburgh as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State on April 27, 2013 but was released by the Steelers on May 14, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 330-pounder, was a three-year letter winner as a nose tackle, seeing action in 39 games with 16 starts and accumulating 65 total tackles. He began his college career at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College in 2009 before transferring to Michigan State for the 2010 season. White was a starter for his final two seasons.