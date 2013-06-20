Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick WR Aaron Dobson

Jun 20, 2013 at 07:57 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20130611-dobson.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft choice WR Aaron Dobson. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Dobson is the final member of the Patriots' seven-man 2013 draft class to sign with the team.

Dobson, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 59th overall selection out of Marshall. It was the second of two second-round picks by the Patriots in 2013. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder, was a three-year starter at Marshall and finished his career with 165 receptions for 2,398 yards and tied Troy Brown for fourth in school history with 24 touchdowns. Last season, he had 57 receptions for 679 yards and three touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

