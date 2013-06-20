Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick WR Aaron Dobson

Dobson, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 59th overall selection out of Marshall. It was the second of two second-round picks by the Patriots in 2013. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder, was a three-year starter at Marshall and finished his career with 165 receptions for 2,398 yards and tied Troy Brown for fourth in school history with 24 touchdowns. Last season, he had 57 receptions for 679 yards and three touchdowns.