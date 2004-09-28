Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 06 - 12:00 AM | Sun Aug 08 - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Bill Belichick 8/4: 'We will get started on fundamentals and that will be a lengthy process'

Day 6 Debrief: First Practice in Full Pads

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

Press Pass: Getting Ready for Full Pads

Uche ready to make contact

Bill Belichick 8/2: 'There is no comparison between this year and last year'

5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Matthew Slater, family to host 'Community Jamboree' in Providence 

Patriots sign TE Jed Weaver, Place TE Benjamin Watson on IR

Sep 28, 2004 at 05:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots signed veteran free agent tight end Jed Weaver today. The team subsequently placed rookie tight end Benjamin Watson on the reserve / injured list with a knee injury.

Weaver, 28, is in his sixth NFL season and has played in 80 games with 36 starts for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. The University of Oregon product did not miss a game in his first five NFL seasons, and his career numbers include 80 catches for 997 yards (12.4 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Last season, the 6-foot-4-inch, 258-pounder had the most productive campaign of his career in his only year in San Francisco, catching 35 passes for 437 yards (12.5 avg.) and a touchdown while starting 15 of 16 games. Prior to signing with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, he spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2000-02, earning 11 starts over that span. In 2002, he recorded six catches, three of which were touchdowns. His most productive season in Miami came in 2001, when he started seven games and caught 18 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Redmond, Ore. native was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 1999 NFL draft. He played in every game with 10 starts as a rookie in 1999, grabbing 11 passes for 91 yards and earning a slot on Pro Football Weekly's all-rookie team. Weaver signed with the Denver Broncos as an unrestricted free agent on March 19, 2004, but was released by the Broncos in the final roster cutdown on Sept. 5, 2004.

Watson, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2004 NFL draft. The 6-foot-3-inch, 253-pounder started at tight end in the Patriots' season-opening victory against Indianapolis, catching two passes for a total of 16 yards. He was inactive for New England's Week Two clash with Arizona. The Rock Hill, S.C. native and University of Georgia product led the Patriots in the 2004 preseason with 10 receptions totaling 114 yards and one touchdown.

Ask the writers of PFW your questions >>
Read all of the AskPFW Responses >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Day 9 blogservations: Patriots 'win' dress rehearsal

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Dont'a Hightower 8/6: 'Guys want to learn'

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Jonnu Smith 8/6: 'It's awesome to feel the gameday vibes'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 8/6: 'It was great to have the fans here today'

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

David Andrews 8/6: 'Excited to get back to a football environment'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Devin and Jason McCourty preparing to face off in Week 1

Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss the duo facing off against each other in Week 1.

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising