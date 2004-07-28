Patriots sign TE Zeron Flemister

Flemister, 27, is entering his fifth NFL season and spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Redskins. The 6-foot-4-inch, 250 pound native of Sioux City, Iowa, has played in 48 career games with 17 starts and has recorded 38 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns. He was originally signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Iowa on April 23, 2000.

In 2003, Flemister played in 12 games for the Redskins with a career-high nine starts, catching nine passes for a total of 89 yards. That performance came following a 2002 season in which he started seven of 15 games with 10 receptions for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He set a single-game career high that season with three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco on Sept. 22, 2002. His most productive season statistically was in 2001, when he grabbed 18 passes for 196 yards and two scores and played in all 16 games with one start. As a rookie in 2000, he played in five games and caught one pass for 8 yards.