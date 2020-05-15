Patriots Sign Third Round Draft Pick TE Dalton Keene

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Keene, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 101st overall selection out of Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder played in 39 games and totaled 59 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns during three seasons in college. Last season, he started all 13 games and caught 21 passes for 240 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
*Heights and weights are gathered from the 2020 NFL Combine or college bios and will be officially updated at a later date.