Patriots sign two draft picks

Boyce, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 102nd selection overall out of Texas Christian. The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder, finished his college career first on the school's all-time list with 22 touchdowns, third on the school's all-time list with 161 receptions and third in school history with 2,535 receiving yards. Last season, he set a school record with 66 receptions for 891 yards and seven touchdowns.

Buchanan, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 226th selection overall out of Illinois. It was the first of two seventh-round picks by the Patriots in 2013. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder, played in 46 games, making 32 starts and posting 161 tackles and 14 sacks. Last season, he was named second-team All-Big Ten after starting all 12 games and finishing with 57 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.