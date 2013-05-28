Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign two draft picks

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of fourth-round draft choice WR Josh Boyce and seventh-round draft choice DL Michael Buchanan.

May 28, 2013 at 07:34 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-boyce-buchanan-signed.jpg
Keith Nordstrom, New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of fourth-round draft choice WR Josh Boyce and seventh-round draft choice DL Michael Buchanan. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Boyce and Buchanan join Jamie Collins (second round, 52nd overall), Logan Ryan (third round, 83rd overall), Duron Harmon (third round, 91st overall) and LB Steve Beauharnais (seventh round, 235th overall) as six of the seven 2013 NFL Draft selections to sign with the team.

Boyce, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 102nd selection overall out of Texas Christian. The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder, finished his college career first on the school's all-time list with 22 touchdowns, third on the school's all-time list with 161 receptions and third in school history with 2,535 receiving yards. Last season, he set a school record with 66 receptions for 891 yards and seven touchdowns.

Buchanan, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 226th selection overall out of Illinois. It was the first of two seventh-round picks by the Patriots in 2013. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder, played in 46 games, making 32 starts and posting 161 tackles and 14 sacks. Last season, he was named second-team All-Big Ten after starting all 12 games and finishing with 57 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

