Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB DJ Daniel and TE Jaylen Smith to the practice squad.
Daniel, 23, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Georgia on May 13, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 17, 2021. Daniel began his college career at Georgia Military College before transferring to Georgia for his final two collegiate seasons.
Smith, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Baltimore out of Louisville on May 3, 2019. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder was released by Baltimore on Aug. 30, 2019. He was signed by Seattle to the practice squad on Dec. 31, 2019 before being released on Jan. 20, 2020.