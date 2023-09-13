Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
Book, 25, originally was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth-round (133rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 206-pounder, started and made his NFL debut on Dec. 27, 2021 vs. Miami and finished 12-of-20 for 135 yards. He was released by New Orleans on Aug 30, 2022 and acquired from waivers by Philadelphia on Aug. 31. Book dressed for two games last year with the Eagles but did not play. He was released by Philadelphia on Aug. 29, 2023.
Hooper, 23, was originally signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern State on May 5, 2023. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, was released by Green Bay on Aug. 29, 2023. He appeared in 46 games with 33 starts during his five collegiate seasons, posting 100 total tackles, three interceptions and 21 passes defensed.