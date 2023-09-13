Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Book, 25, originally was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth-round (133rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 206-pounder, started and made his NFL debut on Dec. 27, 2021 vs. Miami and finished 12-of-20 for 135 yards. He was released by New Orleans on Aug 30, 2022 and acquired from waivers by Philadelphia on Aug. 31. Book dressed for two games last year with the Eagles but did not play. He was released by Philadelphia on Aug. 29, 2023.