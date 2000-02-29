Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent TE Eric Bjornson

FOXBORO, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced the signing of former Dallas Cowboys tight end Eric Bjornson today. Terms of the two-year deal were not disclosed.

Bjornson, 28, started 35 of 74 games and caught 127 passes for 1,232 yards (9.7 avg) and four touchdowns during his five-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. In 1999, he played in every game, making six starts, and caught 10 passes for 131 yards. He was also credited with a 20-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal against the N.Y. Jets (12/19).

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound tight end was originally drafted in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 1996 NFL draft by the Cowboys. During his rookie season, he played in 14 regular season games, including one start, and participated in three postseason games, including the Cowboys victory in Super Bowl XXX.