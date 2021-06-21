Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

Ross, 24, went to training camp with New England last summer, but was released on Sept. 5. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, where he spent the next four weeks before his release on Oct. 19. The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 15, 2019. Ross entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee on May 11, 2018 out of Colorado. He spent the 2018 season on the Tennessee practice squad and part of the 2019 offseason with Philadelphia.