Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jun 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

Jun 21, 2021 at 05:49 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for single transaction in 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Devin Ross. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Ross, 24, went to training camp with New England last summer, but was released on Sept. 5. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, where he spent the next four weeks before his release on Oct. 19. The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 15, 2019. Ross entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee on May 11, 2018 out of Colorado. He spent the 2018 season on the Tennessee practice squad and part of the 2019 offseason with Philadelphia.

2020__0015_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Ross

Devin Ross

# WR

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Colorado

Related Content

news

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Patriots News Blitz 6/21: How close will the quarterback competition be?

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: What we learned from Patriots minicamp

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Ernie Adams gets a tribute during final practice

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.

Move the Sticks: Which teams are the biggest offseason winners?

D.J. and Bucky discuss which teams are the biggest offseason winners and most improved for 2021 on the latest Move the Sticks podcast.

Mini Camp Day 3 Breakdown

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots 3rd and final day of Minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Delve into the life of Ernie Adams, The New England Patriots Football Research Director, in this behind the scenes feature.

Ernie Adams 6/16: 'Hopefully I made some positive contribution'

Patriots Football Research Director Ernie Adams addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising