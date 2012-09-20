Patriots sign WR Greg Salas to practice squad; Release WR Kerry Taylor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Greg Salas has been signed to the practice squad. Salas was released by the Patriots earlier this week. In addition, the Patriots released WR Kerry Taylor from the practice squad.
Salas, 24, was acquired by New England in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 1, 2012 in exchange for an undisclosed future draft choice. He was originally drafted by St. Louis in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Hawaii. The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder played in six games for the Rams last season and finished with 27 receptions for 269 yards. His season was limited to six games due to a leg injury. Salas dressed for the 2012 season-opener at Tennessee but did not play and was inactive last week vs. Arizona.
Taylor, 23, was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from Minnesota on Aug. 27, 2012 before being released on Aug. 31, 2012. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 5. Taylor spent a week on the New England practice squad last season in September. The 6-foot, 196-pounder was originally signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent on July 28, 2011 out of Arizona State. He was released by Green Bay on Sept. 3, 2011. In addition to spending time on the Patriots' practice squad, Taylor also spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco and Minnesota last year. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 25, 2012.