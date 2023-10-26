Patriots Sign WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign Malik Cunningham to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Malik Cunningham to the practice squad after he was released from the 53-man roster on Oct. 24.

Reagor, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1 and was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. Miami on Sept. 17, at Las Vegas on Oct. 15 and vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22. Reagor is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21) and Minnesota (2022). The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder, originally joined Philadelphia as a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of TCU. After two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2022 for undisclosed draft picks. Reagor was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2023. He has played in 47 regular season games with 24 starts and has 73 receptions for 810 yards with four touchdowns, returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown.

Cunningham, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29, signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30 and signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Oct. 14. He made his NFL debut at Las Vegas on Oct. 15, seeing action at quarterback and wide receiver. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.