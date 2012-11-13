Patriots square off against Indianapolis

The Patriots and Colts will face off for the 13th time since 2003 and for the 76th time in the history of the franchises. The clubs have clashed in each of the last nine regular seasons (2003-11) and also faced each other in the playoffs following the 2003, 2004 and 2006 seasons.

The two teams share a long-time rivalry, as the Patriots and the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts played twice each year from 1970 to 2001 as members of the AFC East, with the exception of the 1982 strike season.

New England is 20-10 against Indianapolis since 1993, and has won 17 of the series' last 24 games. The games have tended to be high-scoring affairs, as the Patriots have scored 20 or more points against the Colts in 22 of their last 24 meetings.

New England holds an overall record of 14-9 in games played in Indianapolis and 26-12 when playing at home.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

(Includes Postseason)

Overall Record, 46-29

Home Record, 26-12

In Foxborough, 26-11

In Boston, 0-1

Away Record, 20-17

In Indianapolis, 14-9

In Baltimore, 6-8

Largest Victory, 39 points (10/06/74)

Largest Defeat, -31 points (11/26/72)

Neutral Site Record (at Louisiana Superdome), 1-0

Total Points, Patriots 223, Rams 215

Longest winning streak, 2 games (two times)

Longest losing streak, 4 games (12/24/89 – 11/18/01)

Highest Combined Point Total, 72 (11/30/03 and 01/21/07)

Lowest Combined Point Total, 6 (12/06/92)

Longest Winning Streak, 7 (1996-99)

Longest Losing Streak, 3 (1970-71, 2005-07)

Seaonal Sweeps of 2 or more wins, Patriots 12, Colts 5

PATRIOTS – COLTS QUICK HITS

The Patriots and Colts both surpassed the 1990s San Francisco 49ers for the all-time best mark for a decade in NFL history. New England had 126 wins in the decade from 2000-2009, while Indianapolis had 124 wins. San Francisco had 122 wins in the 1990s.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is 10-6 against the Colts as the head coach of the Patriots and is 12-8 against Indianapolis as a head coach overall.

Despite not being in the same division, the Patriots and Colts will play each other for the 10th straight season.

CONNECTIONS

New England Ties

Colts RB Donald Brown played at the University of Connecticut from 2005-08 and set school records in rushing attempts and yards during his time with the team.

Colts OL Anthony Castonzo played at Boston College from 2007-2010 and set a school record with 54 starts during his career.

Colts OLB Dwight Freeney is a native of Bloomfield, Conn. and lettered in football (three), basketball (four), baseball (four) and soccer (one) at Bloomfield High School.

Former Patriots

Colts K Adam Vinatieri kicked for the Patriots from 1996- 2005 and helped lead the team to three Super Bowl Championships. Vinatieri connected on last-minute gamewinning field goals in Super Bowl XXXVI vs. St. Louis and Super Bowl XXXVIII vs. Carolina. Colts FS Sergio Brown played in 26 games for the Patriots from 2010-2011.

Colts CB Darius Butler was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft and played for New England for two seasons (2009-10)

Former Colts

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick earned his first job in the NFL in 1975 as a Special Assistant for the Baltimore Colts.

Patriots Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia coached the Colts offensive line from 1989-90. WHAT TO LOOK FOR THIS WEEK VS. INDIANPOLIS

TOM BRADY

With one touchdown pass against the Colts, Tom Brady will extend his streak to 42 straight games with at least one touchdown pass and continue his third longest streak all time, behind Drew Brees (52-current) and Johnny Unitas (47).

Brady has 50 career 300-yard games in the regular season and needs one more to tie hall of famer Dan Fouts (51) for 6th place all time.

Brady has two rushing touchdowns in 2012 and needs one more to tie his single-season career high of three set in 2011.

Brady tied Drew Brees with his ninth NFL game with four touchdowns, 300 yards and no interceptions against St. Louis and needs one more such game to be alone in first place.

Brady (42,624) needs 417 passing yards to move past Dan Fouts (43,040) into 10th place all time.

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI

Stephen Gostkowski (7-of-10) needs one more 50-yard field goal to tie Adam Vinatieri (8-of-17) for most 50-yard field goals in Patriots history.

Gostkowski has two 50-yarders so far in 2012 and can become the first Patriots player with three 50-yard field goals in a single season.

ROB NINKOVICH

Rob Ninkovich has a team-leading four forced fumbles. If he has one more forced fumble he will be tied with Mike Vrabel (five in 2007) for the most forced fumbles for a Patriots player within the last 20 years.

WES WELKER

Wes Welker (16) needs one more 10-plus catch game to break a second place tie with Marvin Harrison (16) and tie Jerry Rice (17) for the most 10-catch games in NFL history.

Welker needs one reception to extend his streak to 87 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has an overall streak of 103 straight regular-season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins.

TEAM