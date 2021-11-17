Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 17, 2021
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Photo by Eric J. Adler

With the Patriots riding a four-game win streak and the start of Pro Bowl voting, it's a good point to take a quick stat check of the Patriots, both individually and as a team to see where they're standing out in 2021.

At 6-4, with their playoff destiny still very much in their hands, the Patriots have been ramping up during their win streak, with players new and old starting to round into top form. While quite a few individuals rank near the top of both the traditional statistics and the advanced analytics, the team stats paint a bigger picture, one of the entire squad emerging as dominant in a handful of important categories.

Let's dive in with the notable individuals first.

Player Stat/NFL Rank Notes
Mac Jones 69% Comp. (4th) 5th in PFF QB Ratings
J.C. Jackson 5 INT (t-2nd), 14 Passes Defensed (1st) 46.8 Opposing QB Rating
Matthew Judon 9.5 sacks (t-4th) 31 QB Pressures
Kendrick Bourne 15.76 yards/rec (11th) 130.0 QB Rating when targetted
Damien Harris 7 rush TD (t-4th) 4th in PFF RB Ratings
Nick Folk 91 points (1st), FGA 22-of-24 (1st) 25-of-28 on XPs
Hunter Henry 7 rec TD (4th) 0 drops
Gunner Olszewski 13.8 yards/PR (5th) 4 20+-yardreturns (2nd)

Analysis

The Patriots are checking all the major boxes as far as individual performances. Quarterback Mac Jones is getting the ball in his weapons hands and they are delivering, with Damien Harris and Hunter Henry's combined 14 touchdowns leading the way on offense. Kendrick Bourne continues to ascend with 15 catches for 238 yards over the team's four-game win streak.

Defensively, the Patriots are both getting after the passer and making plays on the ball on the back end, with Matthew Judon leading the pass rush and J.C. Jackson sparking a ball-hawking secondary that also includes Adrian Phillips (PFF's 9th-rated safety) with three interceptions and rising second-year safety Kyle Dugger who also has three interceptions.

Special teams is also well represented with Nick Folk leading the league in points and Gunner Olszewski coming on once again after being named an All-Pro punt returner last season.

Category Stat/Ranking
Offensive Points-per-game 27.5 (6th)
Defensive Points-per-game 17.7 (2nd)
Defensive Yards-per-game 328.0 (6th)
Interceptions 14 (t-2nd)
3rd Down (offense) 46.9% (4th)
3rd Down (defense) 36.9 (10th)
Red Zone (defense) 51.9% (7th)
Overall Team DVOA (Football Outsiders) 5th
Rush Offense DVOA 8th
Defensive DVOA 5th (5th vs. pass, 13th vs. run)

Analysis

It's not surprising that the individual performances are translating into the Patriots being in the top-10 in many of the most important categories, starting with points for and against, though those numbers are a bit skewed on offense by two scoring explosions against the Jets and Browns this season. Still, the offense is trending upward, while the defense has given up more than 20 points just four times this season and only Dallas broke 30 points and it took them until overtime to do so.

Combine that with the second-most interceptions in the league and two units that are excellent on the most important down in football and it's an excellent recipe for success. The defense's ability to get red-zone stops has been impressive and if the offense can continue to ascend inside the 20-yard line, they've risen to 18th, it's one of the last important statistical measures to top.

Football Outsiders' analytics have the Patriots as the 5th-overall team in the NFL, led by an excellent pass defense and rushing offense, complemented by an ascending passing offense and run defense.

