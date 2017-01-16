Patriots street team gets Boston playoff ready

Playoff action in New England is in full swing, and last week, Pat Patriot, cheerleaders and the Patriots street team took it upon themselves to get the city of Boston in the playoff spirit. Our crew hit a few Boston landmarks, surprised dedicated fans and gave away everything from gear to game tickets on Friday to get Patriots Nation ready to roll for Saturday's match up against Houston.

Those walking around the city (or chasing the breadcrumbs left on the Patriots Snapchat) got to see the action firsthand. Pat and the cheerleaders kept the "Make Way for Ducklings" in Boston Common warm with hats, scarves and t-shirts. Quincy Market got the Patriots touch. No statue was without a foam finger or scarf, and Dunkin' Donuts customers had a special worker making their coffee.

Two fans inside Quincy Market and another pair in the North End were even surprised with tickets for Saturday's game.

And spreading playoff cheer worked. The Patriots are ready for #OneMore AFC Championship game when the Steelers ride into Foxborough on Sunday, and the team couldn't do it without their fans.

